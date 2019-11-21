Google's next big bet is on banking: ties up with Citibank and Stanford Federal Credit Union

Apple has its credit card; Uber has its Uber Money for its network of drivers and delivery agents; Facebook and Amazon both launched payment platforms. So, it was really only a matter of time before Google jumped into the financial services business. After all, at a time when profits in the tech-dominated space is slowing down, companies are looking at diversifying their portfolios to buffer losses and accelerate growth.

According to Google spokesman, Craig Ewer, the company wants to help banks’ customers “benefit from useful insights and budgeting tools”. It will initially focus on mobile-first users, but the specifics of the offerings are still being worked out.

Rather than opt for a banking charter, which would put it in the path of regulatory norms directly, Google is piggybacking on bank partners like Citibank and Stanford Federal Credit Union to hold and manage customers’ accounts. Stanford Federal Credit Union plans to offer co-branded accounts, with Google developing the user interface for it.

Interestingly, this is not Google’s debut in the financial services domain. In 2011, it had introduced Google Wallet, but later rolled it into Google Pay. Things are expected to be different this time around. For starters, Google might tap into the humongous data to recommend financial products best suited for a user’s current needs, using artificial intelligence and data science.

For instance, if a young couple becomes new parents, it can recommend a savings account for the child’s college education. It can also suggest products from its partner companies to the same couple over the years, by keeping track of their lifestyle habits. This will open up new revenue sources for itself and its aligned partners.