Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen Smart Display launched in India for Rs 7,999

The Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) has officially been unveiled in India. Google’s new smart display offers a 50 percent boost in bass over the previous generation and comes with an additional mic that Google’s claims result in a “more responsive Google Assistant.”

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen Price in India

The Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen is priced at Rs 7,999 in India. It will come in Chalk and Charcoal colours and will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Tata Cliq and Reliance Digital. The Nest Hub 2nd Gen will be available on other retail outlets later this year.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen Launch Offer

There’s a limited period launch offer on the Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen, which will allow users to get a Nest Mini for Rs 1 when purchasing the Nest Hub 2nd Gen from the above-mentioned retailers. The offer will be available till January 26, 2022, or till stocks last.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen Features

The Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen is a smart display with an edgeless screen that doubles as a digital photo frame when not in use. The new Nest Hub also features the same audio technology as the Google Nest Audio and offers 50 percent boost in bass over the original Nest Hub.

The Nest Hub 2nd Gen also features multi-room control, allowing the smart display to group up with other Nest devices like speakers, Chromecasts, and other smart displays. The Nest Hub will work with the new connectivity standard – Matter – that was created by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, making it even simpler to control a connected home.

Google’s upcoming smart display supports Apple Music, Gaana, JioSaavn, Spotify, and YouTube Music. The Nest Hub can also be used to stream videos through Netflix and YouTube. The second-gen Nest Hub also doesn’t have a camera and the microphone can be physically shut off for privacy.

The new Nest Hub features a third microphone to better pick up voices. Google also says that the Nest Hub 2Gen is built using recycled materials, with its plastic mechanical parts containing 54 percent recycled post-consumer plastic.