Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker to go on sale in India on October 16: All you need to know

Google just dropped the price of the Pixel 4a in India. But the Pixel 4a wasn’t Google’s only hardware product unveiled in India as we also got a look at the Nest Audio Smart Speaker.

Google Nest Audio Speaker Price in India

The Google Nest smart speaker will be priced at Rs 6,999 when it first becomes available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. Google's new smart speaker is available in two colour options, including Chalk and Charcoal.

Google Nest Audio Speaker Features and Specifications

Google has updated the design of the new Nest smart speaker. The search giant is also claiming that sound output will be 75 percent louder with 50 percent stronger bass than the original Google Home speaker. The new Nest Audio speaker features a 19mm tweeter and 75mm mid-woofer.

The tweeter design allows each musical detail to come through, while the grill and materials are optimised for no distortion. For a stereo sound experience, you can pair two Nest Audio speakers. The speaker supports Google Assistant in English and Hindi. You can take control of a range of compatible smart home devices through the smart speaker.

The new Google smart speaker is the latest in the Nest lineup, which also includes the Google Nest Hub and Google Nest Mini.