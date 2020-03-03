Google might delay Pixel 4a launch as it moves production facility to Vietnam: Report

Google might delay the launch of Pixel 4a, which was expected to launch in May 2020 at the Google I/O. The move comes after several manufacturing plants were temporarily shut down in China following the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The company will reportedly begin production of the Pixel 4a in Thailand and Vietnam starting April as the companies shifting their production facilitates to countries like Vietnam has harshly affected the supply chain.

Google is said to begin the Pixel 4a production with its partners in north Vietnam in April. If things go well, Google might begin the production of Pixel 5 as well during H2 2020 in Vietnam, reported Nikkei Asian Review.

The search engine giant has also asked its suppliers to uninstall some of the production equipment and ship it to Vietnam from China. Google had, last year, started shifting some of its production out of China and also asked its partners to convert an old-Nokia factory for manufacturing Pixel phones.

Google Pixel 4a is a much-anticipated Lite variant that is expected to be available in multiple markets where the flagship wasn’t launched due to its Soli-based chip.

Early renders of Pixel 4a show considerably narrow bezels, which hints at the absence of Project Soli chip and other sensors required for Motion Sense. The screen is expected to be either 5.7-inch or 5.8-inch tall and would feature a punch-hole on the top-left corner which will house the front camera.

It is likely that Google Pixel 4a’s front camera will support AI face unlock. As a more secure measure, the Pixel 4a would reportedly feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The rear panel would feature a single rear camera, which we assume is going to be the same 12.2MP sensor found on Pixel 4. The Pixel 4a camera module, which resembles the one found on Pixel 4, also houses the LED flash and some more sensors.

Google Pixel 4a specifications are currently unknown. Apart from the 12.2MP rear camera, we can expect Google to launch a 4GB+64GB variant. The affordable Pixel 4a could feature either a Snapdragon 730 or 765 processor. Pixel 4a is expected to launch during the first half of 2020.