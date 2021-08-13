MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google Meet now lets you add up to 25 co-hosts

Google Meet has been updated with several key requested features

Moneycontrol News
August 13, 2021 / 01:35 PM IST
Google has updated Meet with new features

Google has updated its video communication platform Meet with several new features. The first of these is the ability to add up to 25 co-hosts per call.

This can be done by sharing hosting privileges with other participants on the call. Simply right click on a user's name and select "Add as Co-host," in the People panel.

Co-host's can utilize host controls and will have the ability to share screens, send messages and mute participants. They can even decide who joins the meeting. Co-hosts can also be easily identified with a unique security shield icon.

Quick Access will now be enabled by default. This allows people who are scheduled for the meeting to quickly join using a mobile or desktop without requiring host approval.

The People Panel also gets a mini-update with the ability to search for people currently in the meeting. This is great for hosts as it allows them to quickly find the participant they want instead of having to navigate through the entire list.

The rollout for the new features is staggered, the new moderation controls will be available to everyone while Quick Access will not be available to Google Workplace Individual and personal Google accounts.

Quick Access will however, be rolled out to Google Workspace Essentials, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Business Standard, Business Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, and Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers. However, it will not be available for Google Workspace Business Starter, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.
 Google Meet for Android and the Web will start seeing the new features from August 16 while iOS users need to wait till August 30.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #audio chat #communication #Google #google meet #online chat #Teleconferencing #video chat
first published: Aug 13, 2021 01:35 pm

