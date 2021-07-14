Google Meet free users to have 60-minute lockout on group calls

After extending the deadline multiple times, Google will now begin limiting free users on Google Meet to 60 minutes on a group call

Google has begun enforcing a 60 minute lockout for free users on Google Meet using Group Calls. The service will now prompt users at 55 minutes and warn them that the call is about to end.

In an update the company said that users can get more group call times by upgrading their account. One on one calls will be limited to 24 hours. Google Workspace accounts will be able to host both one on one and group calls for up to 24 hours.

Google had previously extended the deadlines for free group calls when the pandemic hit and announced that it will be providing unlimited free calls during the outbreak. The stipulations were supposed to take effect from September last year but the deadline was extended to the end of June.

For anyone who is interested, the all inclusive Google Workspace plans start at Rs 125 per month in India and depending on the services offered and the number of people supported on a single group call (up to 250) go up to Rs 1260 a month.

The highest plan gives you the ability to host calls with up to 250 people, recording, attendance tracking, 5 TB of cloud space per user account and access to Standard Google Support.