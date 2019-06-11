App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Google Maps tests 'off-route' alert feature in India

The feature would notify users everytime their cab gets sidetracked from the intended course by 500 metres.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tech giant Google is experimenting with a new "Off-route" safety feature for Maps, exclusively in India for now, that will alert users if their car or taxi deviates from its route by more than 500 meters, according to a media report.

The "Off-route alerts" can be found within the "Stay safer" menu; the menu is accessible after the user has selected their destination but before they enter navigation mode, XDA Developers, a mobile software development community, reported on June 10.

The feature would notify users everytime their cab gets sidetracked from the intended course by 500 metres, the report said.

Besides ensuring users' safety, the feature is also intended to help them avoid being tricked by a cab driver while travelling to an unfamiliar part of the city, it added.

On sensing a wrong route, the feature would not re-route the driver, but send alerts on the users' phones.

Further details about the experimental feature along with its public availability remains unannounced by the internet titan.

Lately, Google has been updating Maps with a plethora of features including a speedometer and support for showing radar locations.

The company also launched three new public transport features including live train status, to help Map users in 10 of the largest cities in India to see bus travel times from live traffic, get live train status for Indian Railways and get mixed-mode commute suggestions that now combine auto-rickshaw and public transport.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Google #Google Maps #Technology

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

