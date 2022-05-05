Google Maps reportedly testing a new feature for in-app directions

A new Google Maps feature will let users pick their preferred transport mode and get in-app directions. The upcoming Google Maps feature will arrive with the latest beta version of Google Maps, version 11.28.

According to a recent report by 9to5 Google, the tech giant will introduce a tool that will allow users to find and switch their preferred modes of transport. The screenshot in the report reveals a floating panel above the wider map view. It also shows a redesigned navigation and trip options interface.

However, the new change might make things unnecessarily complicated but could also make things more convenient by allowing users to pre-select their most-used method of transit. You can currently adjust your transport method within the Google app. This can be done by heading to Settings > Google Assistant > Account > Preferences > Transport.

The report notes, “In Google Maps beta 11.28, some users are now seeing the ability to change or favourite their preferred transport modes from within the main app view along with the updated floating route option UI.” The new method is still in testing and will help users save time over the previously mentioned method.

As of now, the new Google Maps feature is not widely available, but the report suggests that the tool is only available in Google Maps beta v11.28.0. However, there is no guarantee that we will see the feature on the app anytime soon as it may not get past the testing phase.