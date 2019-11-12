Google Maps now allows users to edit their public profile via the app - here's how you can do it

Google now allows users to create and update their public profile on Google Maps. Prior to the latest update, users were only allowed to look at the contribution under the ‘Local Guides’ section.

The new update of Google Maps allows users to customise their profiles by adding pictures and adding or editing their bio. Users can also choose what they want to show on the profile. The new update was first spotted by the website Android Police.

To change your name and photo on Google Maps:

1. Open Google Maps and tap on the side menu at the top left corner.

2.Tap on Your Profile > Edit Profile > Edit name and photo

3. Fill in the details and tap Save.

To add, edit or delete your bio on Google Maps:

1. Open Google Maps and tap on the side menu at the top left corner.

2. Tap on Your Profile > Edit Profile

3. Lookup for ‘Bio’ and add up to 500 characters to type or edit a bio.

4. Tap Save.

To hide your contributions on Google Maps:

1. Tap on the side menu

2. Your Profile > Personal Settings

3. Turn off the toggle for ‘Show contributions on profile’