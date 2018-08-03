Google Maps location sharing feature to also carry battery percentage

This will allow people to get to their destinations on time, not get lost anymore and even be more punctual
As part of Google’s many upcoming updates, the global tech giant has released a new feature for its Maps app.
According to a report by Android Police, when someone shares their location through Google Maps, you will now be able to see how much battery charge they have left on their devices.
With this update, users will now be able to keep an eye on whether their friend is on the right path and be sure if his/her battery is about to die down.
Initially, Android Police did an APK teardown of the Google Maps v9.71 beta and discovered the feature. But, at the time, it was thought that the app would only should an approximate battery level (between 40 and 50 percent). Now, with the feature appearing on more phones, it has become more precise and even shows the exact level of battery left on your friend’s phone.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 05:17 pm