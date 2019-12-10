Google Maps latest update brings Incognito Mode for iOS for location history management

Google has rolled out a new feature for Google Maps on iOS. The latest update brings in incognito mode for Google Maps on the iPhone, which was first introduced earlier this year on Android.

Incognito mode on Google Maps will allow users to control, manage and delete location history information. After switching to incognito mode, location searches and navigation information on Google Maps for iPhone will not be saved.

“While in Incognito mode, the places you search for or navigate to won’t be saved to your Google Account and you won’t see personalised features within Maps, like restaurant recommendations based on dining spots you’ve been to previously,” read the blog post. This also means that the places visited by the user won’t be saved in their timeline.

Turn search in incognito mode on Google Maps on your iPhone, tap on the circle on the top-right corner and select ‘Turn on Incognito Mode’.

Google is also bringing a new bulk delete option for the Timeline, which stores the places and routes visited by a user with the help of Location History. As an alternative to deleting these places and routes date-wise, users can bulk delete multiple places from the Timeline and Location History at once.