Google Maps' latest update allows user to follow Local Guides for recommendations

Google Maps now allows users to follow ‘Local Guides’ for recommendations. The new feature will help users discover different places when they are travelling to a new city or country. Under the pilot update, the Local Guides recommendations update has been rolled out for nine cities, including Delhi.

Local Guides on Google Maps are people who share their experiences by contributing reviews, photos, lists and more. Following these local guides will assist people in exploring and discovering new places that could be unknown to them.

“If you’re in Bangalore, Melvin John is a Local Guide whose reviews and recommendations will guide you through the city’s microbrewery scene. And if you’ve used Google Maps in Tokyo, Ayaka Ohkawa’s popular photography has probably helped you explore the city’s landmarks, cuisine and culture,” the blog post read.

Uses will soon see a ‘For You’ tab that will list out the top Local Guides in the nine cities. When a user follows one or more Local Guides, their recommendations can be seen in the ‘For You’ tab.

Currently, the Local Guide recommendations feature will be available in Bangkok, Delhi, London, Mexico City, New York, Osaka, San Francisco, São Paulo and Tokyo.