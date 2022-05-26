Google Maps has made it possible to travel back in time

With this partnership with Google Maps, Delhi joins the league of global cities that provide seamless, real-time information about public transport, the city's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.

On the fifteenth anniversary of Google Maps Street View, the search and technology giant celebrated the occasion by introducing a feature that lets you view a digital time capsule, of how a location has changed since Street View was introduced in 2007.

Time Travel, as it is known, works by gathering historical photos of the location, dating back to Street View's inception in 2007. The images are then shown to the user in a carousel, allowing them to compare how a location has grown over the years.

Cool. How do I try out the feature?

To try it out for yourself, open Google Maps and look for the button with two quadrilateral shapes on it and tap it. In the menu, look for Street View at the bottom and enable it.

Now you should see transparent blue circles across the length of the map, tapping on anyone will take you to a 360-degree Street View of the location. While you are in the view, tapping the image will give you an option for 'See more dates' which allows you to access all the photos taken of the location, dating back to 2007.

You can then compare and see the differences by pulling up photos from the bottom carousel.

In India, the locations are limited, but Google curated a list of popular places for you to explore. These include The Taj Mahal in Agra, the Floating Market in Thailand, and The White House in the United States.





