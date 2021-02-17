MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google Maps allows users in the US to pay parking fee and public transport fare using app

The parking payment feature can be availed in over 400 US cities, including Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC.

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 09:06 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Google Maps, one of the widely used navigation applications in the world, now allows users in the United States to pay parking fee and transit fare directly through the app. The integration of the two new features was confirmed in a statement issued on February 17.

Google Maps has entered into an advanced partnership with parking solutions providers Passport and ParkMobile. While the latter is used in the United States for making parking slot payments, the Passport app is used for buying virtual tickets for public transportation.

The parking payment feature can be availed in over 400 US cities, including Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC.

While the feature in Android version of Google Maps has been launched, the same would be unveiled in the application for iOS version in the days to come, the company said.

How the parking payment feature works?

Close

Related stories

"Simply tap on the 'Pay for Parking' button that appears as you near your destination. Then enter your meter number, the amount of time you want to park for, and tap 'Pay'. Need to add more time to your meter? Easily extend your parking session with just a few taps," the company said in its statement.

To successfully complete the payment, the users need to keep their Google Pay wallet recharged with the required cash amount. The GPay could be either be linked to their credit or debit cards.

How transit fare payment feature works?

"When you get transit directions, you’ll see the option to pay with your phone with the credit or debit cards already linked to your Google Pay account. And in places like the San Francisco Bay Area, you’ll also be able to buy a digital Clipper card directly from Google Maps. Once you’ve purchased your fare, all you need to do is tap your phone on the reader or show your digital ticket to breeze on board," the company said.

Google Maps, along with Passport, is in the process of expanding the ability to pay for transit fares for "over 80 transit agencies" around the world.

This will allow the users to plan their trips, buy the fares, and start riding without needing to toggle between multiple apps, said the joint statement issued by Google Maps product manager Vishal Dutta and Google Pay’s Fausto Araujo.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Google Maps #Google Pay #navigation #Parkmobile #Passport App #Payment #United States #virtual payment
first published: Feb 17, 2021 09:06 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.