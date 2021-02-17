Google Maps allows users in the US to pay parking fee and public transport fare using app

Representative image

Google Maps, one of the widely used navigation applications in the world, now allows users in the United States to pay parking fee and transit fare directly through the app. The integration of the two new features was confirmed in a statement issued on February 17.

Google Maps has entered into an advanced partnership with parking solutions providers Passport and ParkMobile. While the latter is used in the United States for making parking slot payments, the Passport app is used for buying virtual tickets for public transportation.

The parking payment feature can be availed in over 400 US cities, including Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Washington DC.

While the feature in Android version of Google Maps has been launched, the same would be unveiled in the application for iOS version in the days to come, the company said.

How the parking payment feature works?

"Simply tap on the 'Pay for Parking' button that appears as you near your destination. Then enter your meter number, the amount of time you want to park for, and tap 'Pay'. Need to add more time to your meter? Easily extend your parking session with just a few taps," the company said in its statement.

To successfully complete the payment, the users need to keep their Google Pay wallet recharged with the required cash amount. The GPay could be either be linked to their credit or debit cards.

How transit fare payment feature works?

"When you get transit directions, you’ll see the option to pay with your phone with the credit or debit cards already linked to your Google Pay account. And in places like the San Francisco Bay Area, you’ll also be able to buy a digital Clipper card directly from Google Maps. Once you’ve purchased your fare, all you need to do is tap your phone on the reader or show your digital ticket to breeze on board," the company said.

Google Maps, along with Passport, is in the process of expanding the ability to pay for transit fares for "over 80 transit agencies" around the world.

This will allow the users to plan their trips, buy the fares, and start riding without needing to toggle between multiple apps, said the joint statement issued by Google Maps product manager Vishal Dutta and Google Pay’s Fausto Araujo.