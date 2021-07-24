Google lets users in on how it calculates search results based on query

Google has expanded its "About This Search" page to show you more information on how the search engine works

Google has updated its "About This Result" box with even more context on how the company's search engine takes your query and looks for results online.

Starting now in the US, Google is going to show more information about how exactly it uses the words given by you to look up results. You will not only see a source but also the exact search terms and words that the search engine used to find the result.

When you visit the "About This Result" panel by clicking on the "three dots" next to the search, Google will show you the factors and parameters that were used while searching. These are divided into Search Terms, Terms related to the search, websites other than the source that may have similar results, the language of the result and the regions where the result is most relevant.

The page will also highlight useful search tips that make it easier for users to find what they want. It will show popular search techniques or settings that you can fine tune to make results better.

As an example - "Imagine you search for 'best jogging shoes.' While it’s usually helpful for Google to return results about related concepts, in this case 'running shoes,' you’re really after shoes that are optimized for jogging," says the blog post.

This feature has been rolled out in the US and only for the English language to start but Google says it will be bringing this to more countries in the coming months.

"About This Result will show you tips for how you can get to what you really wanted. For example, you can put quotes around a word or phrase to get results that mention those words exactly, or use a minus sign to exclude certain words from your search."