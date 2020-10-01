Google launches new Chromecast with Google TV that gets a dedicated remote alongside Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G

Google recently launched the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G at a launch event in the US. But the two Pixel phones weren’t the only devices revealed at the event; we also got a look at the new Chromecast with Google TV, which gets a brand new remote.

The Chromecast with Google TV is priced at $49.99 (Approx. Rs 3,700) in the US. The new Chromecast is already available in the US and is set to arrive in other countries by the end of the year. Google has not shared information on Indian availability of the new Chromecast just yet.

The new Chromecast runs on the new Google TV platform, the new branding for the Android TV platform. The Chromecast with Google TV supports 4K HDR content at up to 60fps, Dolby Vision, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+, h.265 streams, and DTSX. The Chromecast with Google TV features dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth connectivity.

The new Chromecast weighs 55 grams, while the remote weighs 63 grams. The remote also features a microphone and an accelerometer. The remote takes two AAA batteries, while the Chromecast itself has a USB Type-C power adapter on the dongle. The remote for the Chromecast with Google TV features shortcuts for Netflix and YouTube, along with a home button, back button, mute button, Google Assistant button, and a navigation pad.

The remote can be used to control the volume of the TV, although there’s no IR transmitter. You can also do voice searches with the remote. The new Chromecast with Google TV supports Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Spotify, Amazon Prime Video, and more, straight out of the box. Google TV on the new Chromecast is an upgrade from the current Android TV interface.