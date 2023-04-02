 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google launches Nearby Share app for Windows in beta

Moneycontrol News
Apr 02, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

The app is available in select regions for now and allows users to quickly send content between Android phones, tablets, Windows PCs, and Chromebooks.

(Image: Google)

Google has launched a Nearby Share app for Windows in beta. The app is designed to let you send content quickly between Android phones, tablets, and Windows PCs.

For now, Google is restricting the app to select regions. The search and technology says that the app is rolling out to the US and most countries globally.

Once you download the app, and install it, you can quickly send photos, videos or documents wirelessly from your Android device to your PC. You can also send files from your PC by simply dragging and dropping them into the apps interface.