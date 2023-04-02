Google launches Nearby Share app for Windows in beta

Google has launched a Nearby Share app for Windows in beta. The app is designed to let you send content quickly between Android phones, tablets, and Windows PCs.

For now, Google is restricting the app to select regions. The search and technology says that the app is rolling out to the US and most countries globally.

Once you download the app, and install it, you can quickly send photos, videos or documents wirelessly from your Android device to your PC. You can also send files from your PC by simply dragging and dropping them into the apps interface.

If you happen to be logged in to your Google account on both the PC and your Android device, file transfers will be accepted automatically, even if the screen on the device is off. All you need to do is make sure that the app is running on your PC, and it will work automatically to collect or send files in the background. You can also choose to manually set permissions for each transfer.

Moneycontrol News