Google Launch Night In | Where to watch Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 launch live stream; leaked specifications

Google will host the “Launch Night In” event today (September 30) where it will take the wraps off its flagship smartphone, the Pixel 5 and also launch a bunch of other hardware products like a new Chromecast, Nest audio, etc. At the Pixel 5 launch, Google will also unveil the Pixel 4a 5G at the Launch Night In event on September 30.

Google Launch Night In: Where to watch the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 launch live-stream

Google Pixel 5 launch event is scheduled to start at 11.30 pm IST/ 2 pm ET /11 am PT. The company will be hosting the Pixel 5 launch live-stream via the official “Made by Google” YouTube channel. You can click/ tap on the video link below to watch the Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 launch at the Google Launch Night In event at 11.30 pm IST.

Google Launch Night In: Google Pixel 5 5G specifications (rumoured)

Google Pixel 5 specifications have been leaked multiple times ahead of its launch at the Google Launch Night In event.

Leaked Google Pixel 5 specifications include a 6-inch 90Hz display with a layer of Gorilla Glass 6 and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Like the Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 5 will have thin bezels and a hole-punch cutout on the upper left corner of the screen.

Pixel 5 will sport a dual-camera setup on the back with a 12.2MP main camera and a 16MP wide-angle camera has a 107-degree FOV with f/2.2. This camera setup will support 4K 60FPS and 1080p 240FPS video recording. For selfies, there will be an 8MP front camera.

The phone is said to be made of 100 percent recycled aluminium and will have an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Under the hood, Google Pixel 5 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor for 5G connectivity, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB memory. The Pixel 5 will also pack a 4,080 mAh battery that supports wireless charging with a reverse-power capability.

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 5 will not launch in India.

Google Launch Night In: Google Pixel 4a 5G specifications (rumoured)

Leaked Pixel 4a 5G specifications suggest that there will be a lot of similarities between the two devices. The report states that Pixel 4a 5G will have a larger 6.2-inch Full HD+ 60Hz refresh rate display, compared to the 6-inch 90Hz display on Pixel 5.

Pixel 4a 5G will also share the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor for 5G connectivity and have a dual-camera setup with a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide lens on the back. For selfies, both smartphones, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 5G will have an 8MP front camera.

The main differences include a smaller 3,885 mAh battery on the Pixel 4a 5G, compared to the 4,080 mAh cell on the Pixel 5. The former is also said to skip out on wireless charging and reverse charging. Google Pixel 4a 5G will also have 6GB RAM, compared to 8GB RAM on Pixel 5. Another area where Google is cutting down costs is IP-rating. Pixel 5 5G will be the only Android phone among the two to get an IP-rating for water and dust resistance.

Google Launch Night In: Google Nest audio

The Google Nest Audio speaker will replace the discontinued Google Home Smart speaker. Leaked images reveal that the new smart speaker from Google will feature an all-fabric design with four LEDs under it and come in charcoal and chalk colour options.

Google Launch Night In: Chromecast

Google will launch a new Chromecast that will be controlled via a remote. The remote will come with dedicated buttons for Google Assistant and YouTube.