Google Launch Night In on September 30 | Google Pixel 4a 5G, new Chromecast expected at Google Pixel 5 launch event

Google will be hosting a special Google 'Launch Night In' event on September 30. The search engine giant is expected to unveil new Chromecast and Nest devices at the Google Pixel 5 launch event.

Google Pixel 5 launch: Where to watch Google Launch Night In event

Google Pixel 5 launch event will be hosted virtually owing to the current global situation. The Pixel 5 launch event is scheduled to begin at 11.30 pm IST where we can also expect the unveiling of new Chromecast and Nest devices at the Google Launch Night In.

Google Launch Night In: Google Pixel 5 5G specifications (rumoured)

Ahead of the Google Launch Night In event, Google Pixel 5 specifications were leaked by WinFuture. The Google Android flagship smartphone will be a premium mid-range offering.

Leaked Google Pixel 5 specifications include a 6-inch 90Hz display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen will also come with a layer of Gorilla Glass 6. Like the Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 5 will have thin bezels and a hole-punch cutout on the upper left corner of the screen. The phone is said to be made of 100 percent recycled aluminium and will have an IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

Under the hood, Google Pixel 5 will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor for 5G connectivity, coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB memory. The Pixel 5 will also pack a 4,080mAh battery that supports wireless charging with a reverse-power capability.

In terms of optics, Pixel 5 will sport a dual-camera setup on the back with a 12.2MP main camera and a 16MP wide-angle camera has a 107-degree FOV with f/2.2. This camera setup will support 4K 60FPS and 1080p 240FPS video recording. For selfies, there will be an 8MP front camera.

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 5 will not launch in India.

Google Launch Night In: Google Pixel 4a 5G specifications (rumoured)

Google could also unveil the Pixel 4a 5G at the Pixel 5 launch event. The leaked Pixel 4a 5G specifications suggest that there will be a lot of similarities between the two devices. The report states that Pixel 4a 5G will have a larger 6.2-inch Full HD+ 60Hz refresh rate display, compared to the 6-inch 90Hz display on Pixel 5.

Pixel 4a 5G will also share the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor for 5G connectivity and have a dual-camera setup with a 12.2MP primary sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide lens on the back. For selfies, both smartphones, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 5G will have an 8MP front camera.

The main differences include a smaller 3,885 mAh battery on the Pixel 4a 5G, compared to the 4,080 mAh cell on the Pixel 5. The former is also said to skip out on wireless charging and reverse charging. Google Pixel 4a 5G will also have 6GB RAM, compared to 8GB RAM on Pixel 5. Another area where Google is cutting down costs is IP-rating. Pixel 5 5G will be the only Android phone among the two to get an IP-rating for water and dust resistance.

Google Launch Night In: Google Nest audio

The Google Nest Audio speaker will replace the discontinued Google Home Smart speaker. Leaked images reveal that the new smart speaker from Google will feature an all-fabric design with four LEDs under it and come in charcoal and chalk colour options.

Google Launch Night In: Chromecast

Google will launch a new Chromecast that will be controlled via a remote. The remote will come with dedicated buttons for Google Assistant and YouTube.