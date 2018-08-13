Google keeps track of a lot of your information even without permission. Here are some ways to reduce one's digital footprint

For devices using iOS | For Google Maps, select the “While Using” option under location settings, as it will prevent the maps from accessing the location while not active. Consider using other search engines on the Safari web browsers to ensure that Google does not keep a log of your locations. One can even turn off one’s location on the Safari browser by going to Settings-Privacy-Location Services-Safari Websites, and clicking to “Never”. Advertisers will still have a rough idea of one’s location based on the IP address on any website. The location service can be completely switched off by going to Settings-Privacy-Location Services. Google Maps and Apple Maps will work under this option, but would be ineffective in giving directions. (Image: Reuters)