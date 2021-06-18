MARKET NEWS

Google is updating Meet's hand raising animation to be more visible

Moneycontrol News
June 18, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST
Google's alternative to video communication software suites like Zoom is getting an update that makes the hand-raising animation more prominent.

In a blog post, Google outlines the changes it has made with a new visual icon and an animated tile that makes it easier to spot the hand raised in a video grid. The tiles of people who have triggered the animation can now also be moved to be more visible.

There is a new audio notification that complements the new animations and will play the first time a participant raises his hand. Also included is a clickable notification that lets the host see at a glance the number of people that have their hands raised and order them in a queue for easier classification.

The animation will also disappear after the person who triggered it speaks. Google will begin rolling out the update gradually to everyone and people should expect longer than 15 days before the feature shows up for them.  The feature will start rolling out on June 16 for rapid-release domains and on June 30 for scheduled release domains.

The update will be available in meetings organised by users with, "Workspace Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Business customers."
TAGS: #Google #google meet #online communication #video chat
first published: Jun 18, 2021 01:56 pm

