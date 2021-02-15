MARKET NEWS

Google is testing dark mode for desktop search

Google's dark mode first emerged in May last year when Chrome added a new flag to "Show darkened search pages on Android" that made for a unified experience across services.

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST

Google has confirmed that its testing dark mode for its search on desktops. The search giant confirmed to The Verge that if a system is set to dark mode, it will now update the background on its results pages to be dark gray.

The company hasn't clarified on how widely it has rolled out the test so far and it's also unclear when it plans for a broader rollout.

“We’re always testing new ways to improve our experience for our users, but don’t have anything specific to announce right now,” Google said in a statement to The Verge.

Google has been quietly testing dark mode since January, with people occasionally reporting on the unicorn before it disappeared after a few search results. Reports first emerged in May last year when Chrome added a new flag to "Show darkened search pages on Android" that made for a unified experience across services.

9to5Google also pointed out that if you launch an incognito window during the test, you may see a new message which alerts you that the "Dark Theme" is now available.

Close

While dark mode already features on many Google services on web, it has to be manually enabled. With this test, Google seems to piloting the ability for its feature to match the system settings of a user.
#Chrome #dark mode #Google web services
Feb 15, 2021

