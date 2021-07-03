MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google is still committed to bringing Stadia to more devices and TVs

Stadia may not be very popular but Google is not giving up on it just yet

Moneycontrol News
July 03, 2021 / 02:29 PM IST
Stadia may not be very popular but Google is not giving up on it just yet

Stadia may not be very popular but Google is not giving up on it just yet

Google's game streaming platform isn't in a good place right now. It had a less than stellar launch and Google itself seems to have given up on the project after it closed the internal game studios that would have given it a distinction when compared to other services - exclusives.

Still, Google continues fighting the good fight when it comes to the struggling platform and a recent job posting discovered by 9to5Google has hinted that it is strongly pushing for Stadia to be on more devices and TVs.

This might be a good play and building Stadia right into Smart TVs may get it the eyeballs it so badly needs. The job listing also mentions that the potential Product Manager for Stadia will be responsible for, "features that drive real business value for partners."

This is another that is sorely needed. Microsoft's Game Pass is a lucrative opportunity for publishers and developers to showcase games to a large audience consisting of Xbox and PC owners. Sony's cloud streaming service is also available on PC and PS4 with a library of Sony exclusives that are critically acclaimed. Amazon's Luna is bundled with Amazon Prime, so it offers more value. Google is at a severe disadvantage when compared to any of these and publishers may be reluctant to put their games up on the platform, especially since there is very little incentive to port their games over to struggling platform.

 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Cloud gaming #Game streaming #Google Stadia
first published: Jul 3, 2021 02:29 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

The Private Market Show | Structure and scale your angel investments

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.