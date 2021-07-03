Google is still committed to bringing Stadia to more devices and TVs

Stadia may not be very popular but Google is not giving up on it just yet

Google's game streaming platform isn't in a good place right now. It had a less than stellar launch and Google itself seems to have given up on the project after it closed the internal game studios that would have given it a distinction when compared to other services - exclusives.

Still, Google continues fighting the good fight when it comes to the struggling platform and a recent job posting discovered by 9to5Google has hinted that it is strongly pushing for Stadia to be on more devices and TVs.

This might be a good play and building Stadia right into Smart TVs may get it the eyeballs it so badly needs. The job listing also mentions that the potential Product Manager for Stadia will be responsible for, "features that drive real business value for partners."

This is another that is sorely needed. Microsoft's Game Pass is a lucrative opportunity for publishers and developers to showcase games to a large audience consisting of Xbox and PC owners. Sony's cloud streaming service is also available on PC and PS4 with a library of Sony exclusives that are critically acclaimed. Amazon's Luna is bundled with Amazon Prime, so it offers more value. Google is at a severe disadvantage when compared to any of these and publishers may be reluctant to put their games up on the platform, especially since there is very little incentive to port their games over to struggling platform.