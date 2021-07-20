MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:‘Identifying Multibaggers in Simple Steps’ by Ambareesh Baliga – Watch live on 21st July, 4:00 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google is migrating some features from Google TV to Android TV

Like Google TV, Android TV users will have the ability to refine recommendations made to them using a "card-swipe" system.

Moneycontrol News
July 20, 2021 / 06:47 PM IST
Android TV is borrowing some features from Google TV

Android TV is borrowing some features from Google TV

Starting this week, Android TV is getting some new features, courtesy Google TV.  While both are confusingly Google's operating systems for televisions, Google TV is the newer, more refined version of the OS.

Now Google is bringing some content discovery features from Google TV to Android TV. Android TV users will now be able to add titles to a watchlist that will work with the Discover tab. Users can add titles by selecting "watchlist" from title details or by long pressing on a title in the discovery tab. This also supports titles added through other devices using Google Search or the Google TV mobile app.

Like Google TV, Android TV users will have the ability to refine recommendations made to them using a "card-swipe" system. This can be found in the discovery tab or in the settings menu under "Content Preferences." The swipe tool allows users to simply swipe away content that they want to see less off.

The OS then remembers their preferences and fine tunes further recommendations for titles it proposes. Kind of like how it works on YouTube, just fancier.

Trailers will now automatically play in page details, like Netflix. If you don't like this option, you can turn it off in settings under "Device Preferences", where you can disable "Video Previews."
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Android TV #Google #Google TV
first published: Jul 20, 2021 06:47 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.