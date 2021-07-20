Google is migrating some features from Google TV to Android TV

Android TV is borrowing some features from Google TV

Starting this week, Android TV is getting some new features, courtesy Google TV. While both are confusingly Google's operating systems for televisions, Google TV is the newer, more refined version of the OS.

Now Google is bringing some content discovery features from Google TV to Android TV. Android TV users will now be able to add titles to a watchlist that will work with the Discover tab. Users can add titles by selecting "watchlist" from title details or by long pressing on a title in the discovery tab. This also supports titles added through other devices using Google Search or the Google TV mobile app.

Like Google TV, Android TV users will have the ability to refine recommendations made to them using a "card-swipe" system. This can be found in the discovery tab or in the settings menu under "Content Preferences." The swipe tool allows users to simply swipe away content that they want to see less off.

The OS then remembers their preferences and fine tunes further recommendations for titles it proposes. Kind of like how it works on YouTube, just fancier.

Trailers will now automatically play in page details, like Netflix. If you don't like this option, you can turn it off in settings under "Device Preferences", where you can disable "Video Previews."