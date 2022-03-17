English
    Google I/O 2022 kicking off on May 11 and 12 at the Shoreline Amphitheater

    This year's Google I/O event will take place fully online.

    March 17, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST

    Google I/O 2022 is kicking off in the second week of May. Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently confirmed that the I/O event this year would be held on May 11 and 12. Google I/O 2022 will take place live at the Shoreline Amphitheater.

    As with last year, I/O will take place online and you can expect a part of the event to be streamed live to global audiences. In a statement to The Verge, a Google spokesperson said, “This year’s event will be broadcast in front of a limited live audience and is completely free and open to everyone virtually.”

    Google will only allow a limited number of attendees at this year’s I/O event, primarily including employees and some partners. According to FAQs, registration will begin sometime this month and will be free, so anyone who wants to attend the event can tune in online.

    There’s also a puzzle to solve on the official Google I/O event page. While Google hasn’t provided details about what it will be revealing at I/O, you can expect most announcements to be on the software side.

    Google recently showcased the first Android 13 Developer Preview, so the focus will likely be around Android 13. Last year, Google revealed Android 12’s “Material You” design at its I/O event. We also saw the merger of Google’s Wear OS and Samsung’s Tizen OS into Wear OS 3.

