Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 02:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google introduces UPI payment option in Play Store: All you need to know

UPI system allows immediate money transfer from a bank account through mobile device to any other bank account

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google has added Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as a mode of payment against purchases made from the Google Play Store.

The search engine giant had first revealed its plan to feature UPI as a payment solution in its Play Store at Google I/O developer conference in May 2019. Within four months, it appears that Google is finally rolling out UPI as a payment option, as spotted by XDA Developers.

The UPI system allows immediate money transfer from a bank account through mobile device around the clock to any other bank account. The potential of the payment medium has already been recognized by the tech giant, as it had launched its online payment system -- Google Pay (formerly dubbed as Google Tez in India) – with UPI support from the first day.

Close

The facility was not available so far to purchase in Google Play Store. However, now it has been featured in updated Play Store v16.3.37. Users having this version in their mobile phones have begun spotting UPI as an option.

related news

Google Play Store in India already supports credit cards, debit cards, net banking, carrier billing via Airtel and Vodafone, Google Play Gift Cards and Google Play Balance (through promotional code, Google Rewards or other such means). With the updated version, UPI is also available as a payment option.

This medium of payment can, however, be used to transfer a limited amount of cash instantly between bank accounts. Therefore, it may not be sufficient for medium and large-scale business to use as their primary medium for exchanging funds, it will support smaller businesses as well as users who are transacting in smaller amounts, said the publication.

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #Business #Google #India #Technology

