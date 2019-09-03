Google introduces UPI payment option in Play Store: All you need to know

Google has added Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as a mode of payment against purchases made from the Google Play Store.

The search engine giant had first revealed its plan to feature UPI as a payment solution in its Play Store at Google I/O developer conference in May 2019. Within four months, it appears that Google is finally rolling out UPI as a payment option, as spotted by XDA Developers.

The UPI system allows immediate money transfer from a bank account through mobile device around the clock to any other bank account. The potential of the payment medium has already been recognized by the tech giant, as it had launched its online payment system -- Google Pay (formerly dubbed as Google Tez in India) – with UPI support from the first day.

The facility was not available so far to purchase in Google Play Store. However, now it has been featured in updated Play Store v16.3.37. Users having this version in their mobile phones have begun spotting UPI as an option.

Google Play Store in India already supports credit cards, debit cards, net banking, carrier billing via Airtel and Vodafone, Google Play Gift Cards and Google Play Balance (through promotional code, Google Rewards or other such means). With the updated version, UPI is also available as a payment option.