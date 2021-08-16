MARKET NEWS

English
Google infringed on five Sonos patents, US court finds

Sonos had taken Google to court in early 2020 over patent disputes

Moneycontrol News
August 16, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST
Sonos sued Google in January 2020

In January 2020, Sonos had taken Google to court seeking financial damages and a ban on the sale of Google's Nest speakers (previously called Home).

The U.S. International Trade Commission has now ruled in favour of Sonos saying that Google has infringed on five Sonos patents.

In a statement given to Techcrunch Sonos chief Legal Officer Eddie Lazarus said, "Today the ALJ has found all five of Sonos’ asserted patents to be valid and that Google infringes on all five patents."

We are pleased the ITC has confirmed Google’s blatant infringement of Sonos’ patented inventions. This decision re-affirms the strength and breadth of our portfolio, marking a promising milestone in our long-term pursuit to defend our innovation against misappropriation by Big Tech monopolies,” he added.

Sonos had previously called out Amazon on similar infringements but decided to pursue legal action against Google first. A decisive victory in the case would mean a ban on the sale of the speakers and other Google hardware such as Chromecast and Google Pixel's. This would be a big blow to the search giant.

Sonos had previously cited issues with big companies like Amazon and Google. They accused the giants of using their leverage to squeeze the smaller companies.

We do not use Sonos’ technology, and we compete on the quality of our products and the merits of our ideas,” Google Spokesperson José Castañeda said in a statement.

We disagree with this preliminary ruling and will continue to make our case in the upcoming review process,” he added.
