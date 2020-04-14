Google India announces measures for removing COVID-19-related misinformation, rolls out new tools

Google India has announced a slew of measures to ensure reliable information and data related to coronavirus, aka COVID-19, is being put forward on its platforms, further curbing the spread of misinformation.

The search engine giant, via its blog post, announced that it will now show the latest updates and advisories from official government sources and ministries. The accurate information will not just be limited to Google Search, but also on Google Maps, YouTube, Google Pay, and other Google apps.

Further, Google will also filter and remove reported videos from YouTube that violate its guidelines or intend to spread any kind of misinformation related to coronavirus. YouTube has also launched a Coronavirus News Shelf on the YouTube Homepage, which provides the latest news from authoritative media outlets regarding the outbreak.

Google recently announced that it has worked closely with state and central government authorities to surface the locations of food and night shelters on Google Maps in cities across India to help people find these essential services during the ongoing lockdown.

On Google Pay, the company has launched the COVID-19 Spot that aggregates all pertinent information on the topic, sourced directly from the MoHFW. The Spot also helps users donate to PM-CARES or to NGOs, which are working towards procurement of protective equipment for medical workers and relief for lockdown-impacted daily wagers. The company is also rolling out ‘Nearby Spot’ in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi to help users locate essential supply stores that are currently open.

“COVID-19 puts intense demands on us all, and we’re determined to uphold our responsibility in this unprecedented time: to enable access to trusted information and be ready to stand with India and do all we can to help as we overcome Coronavirus pandemic, and shape a stronger future,” Google added.