App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google India announces measures for removing COVID-19-related misinformation, rolls out new tools

YouTube has also launched a Coronavirus News Shelf on the YouTube Homepage, which provides the latest news from authoritative media outlets regarding the outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google India has announced a slew of measures to ensure reliable information and data related to coronavirus, aka COVID-19, is being put forward on its platforms, further curbing the spread of misinformation.

The search engine giant, via its blog post, announced that it will now show the latest updates and advisories from official government sources and ministries. The accurate information will not just be limited to Google Search, but also on Google Maps, YouTube, Google Pay, and other Google apps.

Further, Google will also filter and remove reported videos from YouTube that violate its guidelines or intend to spread any kind of misinformation related to coronavirus. YouTube has also launched a Coronavirus News Shelf on the YouTube Homepage, which provides the latest news from authoritative media outlets regarding the outbreak.

Close

Google recently announced that it has worked closely with state and central government authorities to surface the locations of food and night shelters on Google Maps in cities across India to help people find these essential services during the ongoing lockdown.

related news

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

On Google Pay, the company has launched the COVID-19 Spot that aggregates all pertinent information on the topic, sourced directly from the MoHFW. The Spot also helps users donate to PM-CARES or to NGOs, which are working towards procurement of protective equipment for medical workers and relief for lockdown-impacted daily wagers. The company is also rolling out ‘Nearby Spot’ in Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi to help users locate essential supply stores that are currently open.

“COVID-19 puts intense demands on us all, and we’re determined to uphold our responsibility in this unprecedented time: to enable access to trusted information and be ready to stand with India and do all we can to help as we overcome Coronavirus pandemic, and shape a stronger future,” Google added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 06:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Google

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

COVID-19 | 7 changes to expect in the global healthcare system

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.