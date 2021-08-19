Google improves YouTube search with support for video chapters and more

Google's popular video content platform has been downloaded more than 10 billion times

Google has announced updates for YouTube search that will make it easier for users to find content.

"While YouTube has A LOT of videos, they don’t always cover every topic across every language, " says Google in a blog post.

"And we’re always looking for new ways to make information more accessible and inclusive for all users globally. We now have some exciting approaches to improve content searches across the globe on YouTube."

The first of these changes is the support for video chapters in search results.

This will allow users to quickly skim through a video preview with timestamps and see if it has the content they are looking for. Supporting videos with timestamps will allow users to glance at different topics and also jump directly to the portion they want by clicking on the timestamp.

Mobile users will now be able to thumb over a video to see a live preview, similar to desktop.

Auto-translated captions, titles and descriptions when applicable will also be displayed in search results if you are browsing videos that are not in your native language. These will be implemented first with English videos and then rolled out in other languages.

An experimental feature being tested displays website links and other formats from Google Search and display them next to the videos. This feature is only available on mobile and is limited to India and Indonesia for testing but Google says it will consider expanding it to more countries based on the feedback it receives.