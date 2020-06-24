App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Images offer ‘Fact Check’ feature to help users spot phoney photos

Now, when you search on Google Images, you may see a 'Fact Check' label under the thumbnail image results.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Google Images (Source: Google Blog)
Google Images (Source: Google Blog)

Google has announced that the company will now fact check images globally to help people make informed judgments about what they see on the web.

“We are surfacing fact check information in Google Images globally to help people navigate these issues and make more informed judgments about what they see on the web. This builds on the fact check features in Search and News, which people come across billions of times per year,” said Harris Cohen, Group Product Manager – Search, Google.

In a blog post titled ‘Bringing fact check information to Google Images’ posted on June 22, Cohen said that Google Images would now sport a "Fact Check" label under the thumbnail image results, as part of the exercise.

Close

“Now, when you search on Google Images, you may see a 'Fact Check' label under the thumbnail image results. When you tap one of these results to view the image in a larger format, you’ll see a summary of the fact check that appears on the underlying web page. These labels may appear both for fact check articles about specific images and for fact check articles that include an image in the story,” he stated.

Fact check labels appear on results that come from independent, authoritative sources on the web that meet Google’s criteria. These sources rely on ClaimReview, an open method used by publishers to indicate fact check content to search engines.

The company has highlighted fact checks on Search and in Google News to make this content easy to discover. YouTube also leverages ClaimReview to surface fact check information panels in Brazil, India and the United States.

The full fact check library can be accessed through a dedicated search tool and an open API.

“Just as is the case in Search, adding this label in Google Images results does not affect ranking; our systems are designed to surface the most relevant, reliable information available, including from sources that provide fact checks,” Cohen clarified.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 02:28 pm

tags #Business #Google #Technology

