Google honours video game pioneer Jerry Lawson with a doodle

(Image Courtesy: Google)

Google has honoured Gerald "Jerry" Lawson on his 82nd birthday with a special doodle that celebrates the video game pioneer's crowning achievement - the video game cartridge.

Even though they aren't used anymore and have gone out of style, they still remain one of the most important breakthroughs in video game history.

Consoles such as the original Nintendo Entertainment System (NES), Sega Mega Drive aka Genesis, Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), the Nintendo 64 (N64) and many more have Lawson to thank for their popularity.

Lawson also created one of the first home entertainment game consoles with interchangeable cartridges, an important breakthrough he achieved with his work on the Fairchild Channel F system game console.

Born in Brooklyn, New York and "tinkered with electronics from an early age". He learned his craft by repairing TVs around the neighborhood and even created his own "radio station using recycled parts".

His work on Fairchild Channel F System also pioneered the first 8-way joystick and a pause menu, something we take for granted with modern consoles.

In 1980, Lawson started one of the earliest, "Black-owned video game development companies" called VideoSoft and developed games for the Atari 2600 game console.

In 2011, Lawson was recognized by the International Game Developers Association for his contribution to modern gaming. Without his influential work, most game consoles would not exist today as we know it.