Google hit by lawsuit alleging it tracks users in Incognito Mode

Google has been hit by a lawsuit that claims it collects user data secretly even when using 'Incognito' mode on the Chrome browser, Bloomberg reported.

The users who filed the complaint have alleged that Google has a pervasive data tracking business and websites that use Google's tools continue to track your activity online even if a user has taken steps to protect their information. The lawsuit seeks $5 billion.

Google has tried to have the case thrown out. It says that it makes it very clear to users that Incognito mode does not mean invisible and that your activity may still be visible to third-party websites online.

In an email sent to The Verge, Google disputed the lawsuit's claims and said that intends to defend itself in court. The company also said Chrome's Incognito mode is intended for users to browse the web without their surfing activity being recorded on to the pc they are using.

The search giant also makes it very clear that Chrome clearly states that websites might still be able to collect and store information along with browsing activity during a session.

Recently, Google along with a few other companies declared war on third-party cookies. The company said that it would be phasing out support for existing tracking technology that was invasive and tracked individual data and activity.

Google said that it was working on ways to collect data that were less intrusive. It already has several tested alternatives to individual user tracking online such as one where advertisers can only see a group or a cluster of users with similar preferences thereby protecting individual data and still giving the ad companies what they want.