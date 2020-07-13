App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 11:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google for India 2020 on July 13 at 2 pm: Where to watch the event live and what to expect

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai and some other Google executives will be addressing the event.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Search engine giant Google will be hosting its sixth annual Google for India event on July 13. Unlike previous years, the Google for India event 2020 will be hosted virtually due to the pandemic.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai and some other Google executives will be addressing the event. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Communications, Electronics and IT, Law & Justice will also be attending the Google for India event.

Google for India 2020 live-stream details

Since Google for India 2020 is limited to a virtual-only event, the company will be hosting a live-stream for the online audience. The event is scheduled to begin at 2 pm and will be broadcasted on YouTube, link to which has been added below.

Google for India 2020: What to expect

Google has not revealed much about the sixth Google for India event. The company has announced that its “product & business leaders will share their vision on building a helpful Internet for a billion Indians.” Other than Pichai, Google India head and VP Sanjay Gupta, VP of Payments and Next Billion Users at Google Caesar Sengupta and Senior Country Marketing Director Sapna Chadha will be a part of the event.

“Join us as Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Hon’ble Minister of Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice, Government of India, and many of our leaders share the vision and path ahead to solve for India’s needs, and bring the benefits of the digital economy to all,” Google said in its invitation for the event.

Google is expected to unveil some new products for its Indian consumers. The company has dropped a four-second teaser with a caption that reads, “Take a deep breath and prepare. Something special is coming this Monday.”

Last year, Google shared details regarding its AI lab in Bengaluru, BSNL partnership and ‘Google Pay for Business’ app for merchants. The US-based tech giant added that the AI lab in Bengaluru will focus on advancing fundamental computer science and research. Google will apply this research to tackle big problems in fields like healthcare, agriculture, and education in India.
First Published on Jul 13, 2020 11:08 am

tags #gadgets #Google #India #Technology

