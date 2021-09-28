MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google fights record EU fine, says regulators ignored Apple

Google was fined a record $5 billion in 2018 for anti-competitive behaviour by the EU regulators

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST
Google hit out against the EU regulators saying they ignored Apple

Google hit out against the EU regulators saying they ignored Apple

Google is fighting tooth and nail after European Union (EU) regulators imposed a record 4.34 billion-euro ($5 billion) fine on the search giant for anti-competitive practices. The EU found Google guilty of stifling competition because of the dominance of its Android operating system. The judgement was passed in 2018.

Between 2017 and 2019, Google was penalised close to $8 billion by the EU commission. It found the company guilty of three anti-trust breaches during that time. The two others were for Google Search and shopping.

Critics at the time pointed out that while the sums were large, the penalties imposed wouldn't cost Google much.

As per a report by Reuters, Google is now locked in a five-day hearing with the top European Union court where it appealed against the decisions.

"The Commission shut its eyes to the real competitive dynamic in this industry, that between Apple and Android," Google's lawyer Meredith Pickford told the court.

Close

Related stories

"By defining markets too narrowly and downplaying the potential constraint imposed by the highly powerful Apple, the Commission has mistakenly found Google to be dominant in mobile operating systems and app stores, when it was in fact a vigorous market," Pickford added.

The Commission's lawyer Nicholas Khan argued that dragging Apple into the fight did not change things since both companies pursue different models. He further added that Google forcing companies to pre-install the Google Apps package - Google Search, Maps, Play Store, Chrome and more - did not allow competition to fester on the Android ecosystem.

The five-day hearing will take place through the week but a decision may not be made until next year.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #EU Fine #Google
first published: Sep 28, 2021 12:10 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.