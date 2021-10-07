Google feature updates: From shopping and navigation to flight search, check out some interesting changes

AI insights for Google Search, navigate more sustainably with maps and more

Google has announced a ton of new features to help customers shop better, make search more useful, and even reduce the carbon footprint.

Shopping online gets easier

Google has taken steps to make it easier, to find more information about products you seek out online.

iOS users will see a button for Lens integrated right into the Google app. This will allow you to simply search or find more information about a product by using any image on a web page.

Once you tap the Lens button, you can highlight the portion of the image you want to search and Google will bring up the closest visual matches it can find online.

This functionality is limited to iOS on launch but Google has also committed to bring it to Chrome for desktops and Android phones at a later date.

Besides Lens, you can also use general terms in search to get visual results. For example - "Jeans" will now show you a visual feed of results, which will be paired with relevant videos or listings from shops that carry the item. The feature is available on Google Search for mobile.

You can also see store inventory for a particular product, right from the search page. Once you search for an item, Google will display nearby local stores or online marketplaces that have the item in their inventory. This is available on web, mobile, iOS and Android apps.

More insights on Google Search

An extension of the About This Result feature that was rolled out earlier this year, Google is expanding the information that you see in the about page to include more information about a source from Wikipedia and the site's own description of itself.

You can also see what others are saying about the site online, things such as important news or user reviews related to the site.

If you search for a topic, then the about page will show you relevant coverage like top stories, or other results about the same topic from different sources.

Google will also alert you in case there is no relevant information about a search term online.

Search gets smarter with Multi Modal Search

Multitask unified model aka MUM is Google's latest AI learning model which is capable of processing visual data and text. The company says its been trained on 75 different languages.

The big USP for MUM is context, which allows users to search more freely online. For example - If you find a pattern on an article of clothing that you like, you can tap on the Lens button and ask Google to look for the same pattern but on a different piece of clothing.

Google will also be rolling out "Things to know," a small snippet of suggestions shown to the user based on recent searches. For example - a previous search for "acrylic painting" will generate a new row of questions, that will be shown to the user, for example - common questions like "What is acrylic painting?" or "How do you use household items in acrylic painting?."

This feature will roll out in the coming months.

MUM can also suggest searches based on video content. When you search for a video, Google can scrub through it and give you related search terms to explore more. For example - a video about "Macaroni Penguins" can automatically suggest results based on context. This feature will be available only in English, and in the US at launch.

Maps can now show you wildfires and Tree Canopy expands to more cities

Google is rolling a new wildfire layer on Maps, which will show users the locations of prominent wildfires and tell them which fires are prompting evacuations.

Fires will be represented using the colour Red and will be displayed on a boundary map. Tapping on a fire will show you relevant information such as evacuation details and news coverage. It can also tell the acres the fire has consumed and its containment status.

Tree Canopy will expand to over 100 new cities around the globe, covering places like London, Sydney, Guadalajara and Toronto. The feature will use satellite imagery and AI smarts to identify potential places in a city where temperatures are expected to rise rapidly.

The aim is to give Governments access to this data, to help plant trees and provide shade coverage, to reduce heat.

Address maker allows people to get on Maps quicker

Google is making it easier for people to add addresses and cover missing roads on Google Maps, using the Address maker app. The company says NGO's and Governments in India, Kenya, South Africa, the Gambia and the US are already using the app, with more partnerships on the way.

Maps will now show you Eco-friendly routes

Now live in the US on iOS and Android, Google Maps will now let you plot efficient routes which are optimised for low-fuel consumption. This is possible due to AI and insights from the US Department of Energy.

Google says the feature will be expanded to Europe and beyond in 2022.

When you chart a course on Maps, it will now show an alternative, eco-friendly route that's more fuel efficient. It will also display approximate fuel savings and time difference between the standard route and the fuel efficient one.

Google says that you can also turn off the feature by adjusting your preferences in the settings.

Besides this, Google is also expanding features for cyclists with Lite navigation. It will show riders, important information about the route without needing to keep the screen on or focus on turn-by-turn navigation.

It will show you important details such as ETA, distance and elevation at a glance. The feature will roll out in the coming months on iOS and Android.

Maps is also expanding its Bike and Scooter share feature to 300 more cities.

Find flights with lower carbon emissions

Google will make it easier now to find flights that are more eco friendly. It will now show you a carbon emission estimate next to each flight in your search results.

These emissions are not only flight specific but also seat specific. For instance, newer aircraft are more environment friendly than older ones and carbon emissions go up for premium and first class seats because they take up more space.

Flights with lower emissions will also have a green badge to make them easier to identify and google will allow you to filter these to the top of the results.