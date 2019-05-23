Google experiences 'indexing' issues, users see stale search results

Tech giant Google experienced "indexing issues" on May 22 that resulted in users seeing stale search results.

While Google did not provide a reason for the issue, it has resulted in users -- searching for updated news content -- not finding latest results for a few hours.



We're currently experiencing indexing issues that may cause stale search results in some cases. We'll update this thread when we can provide more information.

— Google Webmasters (@googlewmc) May 22, 2019

The Twitter handle offers news and resources from Google.

Google said it will provide more information with further updates.