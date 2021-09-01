Google employees not to return to office before January 2022

The surge in COVID-19 cases has made the return problematic

Google is delaying its return to office plans for employees until January 2022. The current plan is to wait till January 10, 2022 and then take a call on whether to call employees back into office. Google staff will be notified 30 days in advance of when they are required to come to office.

CEO Sundar Pichai sent out an email to Google employees calling the COVID-19 pandemic, "a humbling challenge for all of us," and the conditions, "highly variable".

Google has opened many of its offices but employee attendance is voluntary and that will not change till 2022. After the January 10 deadline, Google will "enable countries and locations to make determinations on when to end voluntary work-from-home based on local conditions", which vary greatly across their offices.

The search giant previously constituted plans for a hybrid work week. It would have given staff the option to work three days from office and two days from, "wherever they work best".

In locations where Google offices have been reopened in a "voluntary capacity", 60 percent of employees have returned to office.

Google will also require full vaccination for any employee returning to office. The implementation would, "vary according to local conditions and regulations, and will not apply until vaccines are widely available," in the office area.

The company will also have a plan in place for staff who, "cannot be vaccinated for medical or other protected reasons."

Pichai signed off by saying, "The road ahead may be a little longer and bumpier than we hoped, yet I remain optimistic that we will get through it together."