Google employee benefits: Free COVID-19 test for company's workforce every week

It would cost nearly $4.5 million per week if all 90,000 Google employees decide to take the COVID-19 test.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 10:00 AM IST

Google is now offering its employees to request weekly home COVID-19 test. The search engine tech giant has over 90,000 employees in the US who can request a free COVID test. Google rolled out the new perk last week, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The report states that the demand for the free COVID-19 test was so great that the external site to get a test crashed shortly after it went live. Google employees will get the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kit within four days of requesting. Their COVID-19 test reports will be returned within two days after completing the nasal swab, and a lab receiving the test samples.

Google is said to have partnered with BioIQ and will pay $50 (roughly Rs 3,700) per test. This would cost nearly $4.5 million per week if all 90,000 employees decided to take the test.

Currently, only Google US employees are eligible for the free test. A Google spokesperson told The Verge that interns will be eligible for the program as well and that it should be expanding to international employees in 2021. Employees working from home are also eligible to take advantage of the free perk. This is unlike many other companies, which are offering COVID-19 tests only to their on-site employees working on the field.

Google hopes to reduce the number of asymptomatic spreaders should any of its employees get infected by the coronavirus. 
TAGS: #Covid-19 #Google
first published: Dec 21, 2020 10:00 am

