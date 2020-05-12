App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Duo to support up to 32 participants in a single video call: Report

The limit is equal to what Apple offers in FaceTime and a lot more than WhatsApp’s four users at a time.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google is bringing in several new features to its video calling app, Google Duo, owing to the growing demand due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Google Duo is among the list of video calling apps that have seen a surge in its active users as people stay virtually connected while staying home, maintaining a social distance. To cope up with the demand, Google will reportedly allow up to 32 people to join a video call at a time.

Google initially allowed only four people to be a part of a video call at a time. However, it increased the limit to eight and then 12 after seeing the rising demand. The latest development is that Google Duo will raise the limit to 32 participants in a single video call, according to Android Police.

The search engine giant has confirmed that it is working on rolling out support for increasing the number of participants to 32. The company has also started sending out email promotions highlighting the feature. The exact time of the rollout is currently unknown.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The limit is equal to what Apple offers in FaceTime and a lot more than WhatsApp’s four users at a time. Zoom, however, supports up to 1,000 users at a time with its paid Enterprise plan or 100 users (host included) for 40 minutes for free.

Google recently updated the Duo app with its Family mode. It lets you doodle on video calls for everyone to see and also surprise them with fun effects and masks that transform you into astronauts, cats and more. The video calling service is also coming to the web via Chrome with a new layout in the coming days.

First Published on May 12, 2020 10:59 am

tags #Google #Google Duo

