Google Drive gets Face ID and Touch ID protection on iPhone and iPad

Google Drive’s latest update on iOS and iPadOS comes with a privacy-focused feature which allows users to use Face ID or Touch ID while opening the app on their device.

The iOS update log on the Apple App Store reads, “Privacy screen is a new feature that uses Face ID or Touch ID to protect your sensitive files from prying eyes”. The feature was reportedly rolling out to users since April. However, with the acknowledgement on the App Store, it should be rolling out to all Google Drive users.

Privacy Screen can be enabled when you open the app for the first time or even when you return to Google Drive from another app. You can also choose between timestamps of 10 seconds, a minute or 10 minutes to activate Privacy screen while multitasking.

Google warns that it might not protect your Drive notifications, “certain” Siri functionality, files shared with the Files app, photos shared with the Photos app, and “other system functionality,” The Verge reported.

The company had rolled out a password protection feature for Google Drive years ago but eventually pulled it for reasons unknown.

To get your hands on the latest Google Drive security feature, update the app from the App Store.