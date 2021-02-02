MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Google discrimination case: Settlements worth $2.6 million to female employees, overlooked applicants

The settlement will require Google to pay $1.35 million to more than 2,500 of its female engineers to compensate them for past discrimination alleged by the Labor Department.

Moneycontrol News
February 02, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image


Google has agreed to pay over $2.6 million in settlements to more than 5,000 underpaid female employees and nearly 3,000 applicants, who were allegedly overlooked for the job to resolve allegations that the internet giant discriminated against female engineers and Asians in California and Washington state.

The US Labor Department announced the terms of the settlement on February 1. This closes a 4-year-old case that the Labor Department brought as part its periodic reviews of the pay practices at federal government contractors such as Google.

That inquiry resulted in accusations that during a period spanning from 2014 to 2017, Google paid female engineers less than men in similar positions. The pay discrepancies were cited in several Google offices in its home state of California, as well as at locations in Seattle and Kirkland, Washington.

Google had fiercely contested the allegations as unfounded before reaching the settlement without acknowledging any wrongdoing.

The settlement will require Google to pay $1.35 million to more than 2,500 of its female engineers to compensate them for past discrimination alleged by the Labor Department. Another $1.23 million is earmarked for more than 1,700 women and Asians who unsuccessfully applied for engineering jobs at Google.

Close

Related stories

The settlement also requires Google to contribute $250,000 annually for five years to create a reserve to cover any necessary adjustments still needed in the future.

“Regardless of how complex or the size of the workforce, we remain committed to enforcing equal opportunity laws to ensure non-discrimination and equity in the workforce," said Jane Suhr, who oversees the Labor Department's federal contract compliance programs in San Francisco.

The settlement is unlikely to put a dent in Google or its corporate parent Alphabet Inc., which generates more than $130 billion in annual revenue.

Read: Pinterest to pay $22.5 million to settle gender discrimination suit

In recent years, more of Google's own employees have been criticising management's practices. More recently, thousands of Google employees have protested the December departure of an artificial intelligence researcher who says she was fired over a research paper that didn't sit well with the company.

Read: Google workers form new labour union, a tech industry rarity

The growing unrest inside Google culminated in hundreds of employees forming a labor union, a rarity in the tech industry.

In December, Popular online bulletin board Pinterest agreed to pay former chief operating officer Francoise Brougher $20 million in a deal reached to settle a gender discrimination suit. The settlement includes Pinterest investing another $2.5 million to increase the presence of women and other under-represented groups in the tech industry, according to a joint statement.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Google #Technology #world
first published: Feb 2, 2021 10:30 am

Must Listen

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.