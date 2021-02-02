Google discrimination case: Settlements worth $2.6 million to female employees, overlooked applicants

Representative image

Google has agreed to pay over $2.6 million in settlements to more than 5,000 underpaid female employees and nearly 3,000 applicants, who were allegedly overlooked for the job to resolve allegations that the internet giant discriminated against female engineers and Asians in California and Washington state.

The US Labor Department announced the terms of the settlement on February 1. This closes a 4-year-old case that the Labor Department brought as part its periodic reviews of the pay practices at federal government contractors such as Google.

That inquiry resulted in accusations that during a period spanning from 2014 to 2017, Google paid female engineers less than men in similar positions. The pay discrepancies were cited in several Google offices in its home state of California, as well as at locations in Seattle and Kirkland, Washington.

Google had fiercely contested the allegations as unfounded before reaching the settlement without acknowledging any wrongdoing.

The settlement will require Google to pay $1.35 million to more than 2,500 of its female engineers to compensate them for past discrimination alleged by the Labor Department. Another $1.23 million is earmarked for more than 1,700 women and Asians who unsuccessfully applied for engineering jobs at Google.

The settlement also requires Google to contribute $250,000 annually for five years to create a reserve to cover any necessary adjustments still needed in the future.

“Regardless of how complex or the size of the workforce, we remain committed to enforcing equal opportunity laws to ensure non-discrimination and equity in the workforce," said Jane Suhr, who oversees the Labor Department's federal contract compliance programs in San Francisco.

The settlement is unlikely to put a dent in Google or its corporate parent Alphabet Inc., which generates more than $130 billion in annual revenue.

In recent years, more of Google's own employees have been criticising management's practices. More recently, thousands of Google employees have protested the December departure of an artificial intelligence researcher who says she was fired over a research paper that didn't sit well with the company.

The growing unrest inside Google culminated in hundreds of employees forming a labor union, a rarity in the tech industry.