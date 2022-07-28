Google delays phasing out ad cookies on Chrome to 2024

(Image Courtesy: AP)

Google announced that it was delaying the removal of third-party tracking cookies from Chrome to late 2024.

The company had initially announced its plans to block third-party trackers online in 2020 but then earlier this year it said it was ceasing development on the Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), which was meant to be a replacement for third-party trackers.

Companies like DuckDuckGo, Amazon, Vivaldi, and Brave spoke out against FLoC, saying it didn't really stop third-party tracking. FLoC was meant to be a way of tracking that would have divided users into anonymous groups who shared similar interests and then show this information to advertisers, without the use of the user's identity, since they would be merged into groups.

Google then announced Topics, which would work by noting up to five user interests while they surf online per week, things such as Fitness or Travel.

The information will then be condensed and shared with advertisers without any user data, showing them only your areas of interest. Your Topics information will also be stored locally, and automatically deleted after three weeks.

Google has been testing several methods of replacing third-party cookies in Chrome since 2020, and now expects APIs for the Privacy Sandbox initiative to launch sometime in Q3 2023.

With this in mind, the company said it intends to fully phase out third-party cookies from Chrome by the second half of 2024.

Google is actually behind the curve when it comes to purging the said cookies from its browser, Apple has already dropped third-party cookie support from Safari, Firefox has also done the same, Brave browser does not support tracking cookies, and a lot more have already removed third-party trackers from their browsers.