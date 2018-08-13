Google could lose up to Rs 348 cr due to popular game Fortnite’s Play Store absence: Report

New data has revealed that global tech giant Google could lose around USD 50 million this year due to Epic Games’ decision to not release Fortnite on Google’s Play Store.

App store intelligence firm Sensor Tower says that Apple earned about USD 54 million from Fortnite, through its general 30 percent cut of all in-app purchases that happen on any app in its store.

While the App Store allows users to only download an app, Android users have the option of downloading APKs (Android Package Kits) and other external files from anywhere on the internet. Security researchers are now saying that Epic Games’ decision could lead to Android users downloading fake and even suspicious apps. These apps could take advantage of Fortnite’s absence from the Play Store and try and scam users.

As a result, in a first, Google is warning users on the Play Store that the app is ‘not available’ for download. The closest alternative provided is PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile, which can easily serve as a viable substitute.

Researchers add that Epic Games could be swarmed by complaints from users who want to play the game, safely download it, or are not aware of installing APKs on their phones. Other game makers could also adopt this approach in order to keep revenues all to themselves.