Last Updated : Aug 13, 2018 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google could lose up to Rs 348 cr due to popular game Fortnite’s Play Store absence: Report

This could prompt users to download suspicious apps in the form of APKs, from shady third party vendors

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Fortnite World Cup
Fortnite World Cup

New data has revealed that global tech giant Google could lose around USD 50 million this year due to Epic Games’ decision to not release Fortnite on Google’s Play Store.

App store intelligence firm Sensor Tower says that Apple earned about USD 54 million from Fortnite, through its general 30 percent cut of all in-app purchases that happen on any app in its store.

While the App Store allows users to only download an app, Android users have the option of downloading APKs (Android Package Kits) and other external files from anywhere on the internet. Security researchers are now saying that Epic Games’ decision could lead to Android users downloading fake and even suspicious apps. These apps could take advantage of Fortnite’s absence from the Play Store and try and scam users.

As a result, in a first, Google is warning users on the Play Store that the app is ‘not available’ for download. The closest alternative provided is PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds) Mobile, which can easily serve as a viable substitute.

Fortnite screenshot

Researchers add that Epic Games could be swarmed by complaints from users who want to play the game, safely download it, or are not aware of installing APKs on their phones. Other game makers could also adopt this approach in order to keep revenues all to themselves.

Epic Games launched the game on Apple’s store in mid-March, and has since then earned more than USD 180 million on iOS devices. Epic Games had previously announced that Fortnite would be available for Samsung Note 9 users first on August 24, as part of a promotional deal between the two. Following that, it would be rolled out for other Android users on 23 September, but only through its website.
First Published on Aug 13, 2018 11:01 am

