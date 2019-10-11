Google could launch the Pixel 4 in as many as seven colour options: Report

Google will officially unveil the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL on October 15. The smartphone has leaked so many times that we know almost all the specifications and features. Pixel 4 leaks continue to flood the internet with less than a week for the launch.

The latest leak reveals the colour options of Google Pixel 4. Moneycontrol reported about the Pixel 4’s three colours leaked by a tipster earlier this month. It looks like Google will launch its flagship device in a lot more colour options.

According to a GSMArena report, Pixel 4 could be available in 'Maybe Pink', 'Sky Blue', 'Slightly Green' and 'Really Yellow' colours, alongside ‘Oh So Orange’, ‘Clearly White’, and ‘Just Black’.

The report is based on information received by a UK store from an industry insider.

Images uploaded by tipster Evan Blass confirmed that Pixel 4 would have a thick bezel instead of the notch. The notch would house Google’s ambitious Project Soli chip for Motion sensing and face unlock feature.

The face unlock feature on the Pixel 4 will use multiple sensors to identify a user’s face, including infrared, RGB and depth. Motion sensing, on the other hand, would allow users to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving their hand.

Pixel 4 would have a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display, whereas the Pixel 4 XL would have 6.3-inch Quad HD+ display. Both the displays would have a 90Hz high refresh rate.

Google has already confirmed the rear-camera module housing two sensors. There are reports of the rear 12MP primary camera getting a faster f/1.73 aperture. Pixel 4’s camera is also said to get astrophotography features this year. The secondary 16MP sensor would have telephoto capabilities.

Other leaked specifications of the Pixel 4 that we know so far include a Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal memory. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL reportedly include 2,800 mAh and 3,700 mAh battery, respectively.