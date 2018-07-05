Google Cloud’s COO Diane Bryant quits after 7 months

Diane Bryant, the former head of Intel’s data centre group, who joined Google in November 2017, has reportedly resigned from her position of Google Cloud’s COO.

During her leave of absence from Intel, Google was glad to announce her as the new Google Cloud COO on November 2017. Her exit from Intel was also abrupt. When questioned about it, a Google spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Diane Bryant is no longer with Google. We are grateful for the contributions she made while at Google and we wish her the best in her next pursuit.”

About Bryant’s initial days as Google Cloud's COO, Diane Greene, CEO of Google Cloud praised her colleague saying, “Diane’s strategic acumen, technical knowledge and client focus will prove invaluable as we accelerate the scale and reach of Google Cloud.” During her tenure at Google, its market shares saw an increase by a small margin, along with a rise in its revenue as reported by TechCrunch.

And now there is news that Intel is hunting for a new CEO and 'Bryant would definitely fit the bill.' Moreover, Intel is known for recruiting insiders as their senior leaders, which again works well with Bryant. Some reports even claim that the company’s board might have already decided on a replacement.