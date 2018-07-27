App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 06:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google Cloud to use AI to attract more customers in the cloud landscape

Even though Google Cloud trails Amazon and Microsoft in the cloud infrastructure market, it is the leader in cloud AI services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tech giant Google has deployed artificial intelligence in their bid to attract more customers in a highly competitive cloud infrastructure landscape.

Google has also made its AutoML Vision tool easily available to customers in public beta. This tool facilitates the clients in building AI models without them having to be experts, according to a report in The Economic Times.

"Google’s founders saw early on the power of AI and today it is built into everything Google does and now we're incorporating the power of AI into everything you (clients) do," said CEO of Google Cloud, Diane Greene during the Google Cloud Next 2018.

Even though Google Cloud trails only Amazon and Microsoft in the cloud infrastructure market, Google Cloud is the leader in cloud AI services boasting a clientele of some companies like HDFC Sales, Hero Motocorp, startups like vernacular social media platform ShareChat and logistics firm Delhivery in India.

The availability of AutoML in public beta would enable the Google Cloud clients to use Google’s machine-learning technology without typing a single line of code. It is reported that the company is taking an AI-first approach for all its products including ‘search’ and ‘Gmail.’

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google was reported saying at the company’s cloud conference in San Francisco that, “We want to bring the power of that approach to all (our clients), we want to make it possible for them(to apply) our advanced research to problems that matter to our customers," said CEO Sundar Pichai during the cloud conference.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 04:01 pm

