Google Chrome is testing new features that help you explore and share faster

The new features are currently in testing on the beta builds of the Chrome browser

Moneycontrol News
September 01, 2021 / 04:55 PM IST
Chrome 94 is testing WebCodecs and WebGPU

Google is testing some new features for Chrome on the beta channel, that helps makes user's experience online smoother. The new features being tested are aimed at making searching and exploring the web easier.

Announced via a blog post, the first of these features are new cards presented to the user on the home screen of the browser. These will display topics based on the user's browsing history and will make revisiting previously opened activities and pages easier to find.

To use these you will need to download the latest beta of the browser, after which you can enable these features using NTP flags. To enable flags, type chrome://flags into the address bar and enable or disable flags from the list.

The #ntp-recipe-tasks-module allows you to quickly find recently visited recipes and recommend new ones based on your preferences.

The #ntp-chrome-cart-module allows you to quickly open up previously saved shopping carts and the #ntp-drive-module will allow you to quickly jump in to previously edited documents online.

The second major feature Google is testing is continuous search. This adds a row beneath a address bar containing recent searches so that you can quickly jump back and forth between them without needing to hit the back button. You can enable this using the #continuous-search flag on Android phones.

The last feature in testing is a new way to highlight text in Chrome. Quote cards allow you to create stylised images from text quotes online which you can then share. You can enable the feature using the #webnotes-stylize flag on your Android phone or tablet. Once enabled, just select text you want and then tap "Create Card" in the context menu.
