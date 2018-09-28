App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 10:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will testify before US House panel in November

The company came under fire earlier this month for refusing to send a top executive to a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai has agreed to testify before the US House Judiciary Committee in November, a senior Republican said Friday.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy disclosed that Pichai had agreed to testify and met with Pichai along with other senior Republicans to discuss concerns that the search engine giant is biased against conservatives, which Alphabet Inc's Google unit has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Google came under fire earlier this month for refusing to send a top executive to a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that included Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc executives.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 09:30 pm

tags #Google #Technology #world

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.