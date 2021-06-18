Google CEO Sundar Pichai surprises Doodle for Google contest winner with a video call; rewards $30,000 prize
Milo Golding, the 11th-grade student from Kentucky, won the Doodle for Google contest for his artwork titled “Finding Hope”.
June 18, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST
Google CEO Sundar Pichai, surprised a student to inform that he has won the Doodle for Google contest held this year. Pichai, who is also the CEO of Google’s parent company Alphabet, video-called the 11th grade US student to congratulate and award him the scholarship reward.
Milo Golding, the 11th-grade student from Kentucky, won the Doodle for Google contest for his artwork titled “Finding Hope”. The theme of the contest this year was “I am Strong because”. To Golding’s surprise, Pichai video called him to announce the 11th grader as the winner for the Google contest. The CEO also informed Golding about the USD 30,000 scholarship (roughly Rs 22 lakh) that he won as part of the contest prize. Moreover, Google would give USD 50,000 (roughly Rs 36.7 lakh) worth of technology to his high school.
Golding, during his interaction with Pichai, said that he wanted to study medicine after his father died due to a heart attack when he was 13. He also revealed about a charity that he started a few years ago to serve children who have lost loved ones or been affected by challenging experiences.
Pichai said he is inspired by Golding’s story and is “rooting for him”. Golding hopes to keep using art to spread the message of hope and love. “I’m so happy my message of hope came through in my art, that’s what’s most important to me. I’m also very grateful for this opportunity. It really allowed me to not only reflect upon my life but also reaffirm what I want to do – which is help people. And I truly appreciate that” he said
