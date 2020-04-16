Google building its own 5nm-based SoC for Pixel smartphones: Report

Google is reportedly working on a custom chip for its Pixel and Chromebook devices. The search engine giant has partnered with Samsung to develop the custom chip codenamed WhiteChapel, which is likely to be used in Pixel devices in 2021.

Pixel smartphones so far came powered by a Qualcomm processor. If things go well, Google could use its own custom chip in its Pixel devices starting next year. According to Axios, Google is expected to use Samsung’s 5-nanometer tech to manufacture its octa-core processor for Pixel devices.

The report further mentions that the chip will include hardware optimised for Google’s machine learning tech.

The chip will also include dedicated space for improving Google Assistant’s performance and also feature ‘always-on’ capabilities.

WhiteChapel will initially be tested on Pixel devices, and after successful implementation, it could be used on Chromebooks as well, according to the report.

According to another report, Samsung has removed its own Image Signal Processor and Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to replace it with Google’s Visual Core and NPU. The octa-core chip is said to feature four Cortex-A55 cores, two Cortex-A78 cores, and two Cortex-A76 cores.

If things go as planned, Google will join the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Huawei which develop and use their custom chipsets for smartphones and other devices.